The national capital on Wednesday recorded 299 new coronavirus cases in a span of 24 hours – a rise of almost 50% since yesterday (202). Delhi showed a significant increase in new infections over the last week.

Active Covid-19 cases in Delhi stand at 841. The city also saw 173 recoveries in a day.

Recently, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that the Kejriwal government is keeping a watchful eye on the situation and there is no reason to worry until a new variant of concern is detected.

"The daily cases in Delhi are being reported in the range of 100-200. We are keeping an eye on hospital admissions and they are going down. Focus shouldn't be on positivity rate much as of now," he said.

Meanwhile, 10 more children have tested positive for the virus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar today, taking the total number of minors who got infected this week to over 20 in the district.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar health department said 33 more people have tested positive for the infection in the district since Tuesday morning, including the 10 children.

The total number of active cases in the district, adjoining Delhi, stands at 90, the department said in a statement.