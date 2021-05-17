Delhi on Monday reported 4524 new COVID19 cases pushing the total tally to 13,98,391, the health bulletin said. This is significantly lower than 6,456 coronavirus infections recorded on Sunday. As per the bulletin, the active cases in the national capital stands at 56,049.

The bulletin noted, with 340 deaths recorded today, the toll rose to 21,846, while the total recoveries touched 13,20,496 as a total of 10,918 people were discharged today.

The positivity rate in the city dipped to 8.42% from yesterday's 10.40%. As many as 41,849 swab tests were conducted across the city in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Earlier in the day, a government data revealed, the number of COVID recoveries in the national capital has been greater than the number of infections since May 8. As per the data, close to 91,500 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Delhi in the last one week as compared to 70,000 infections detected during the period.

It also said, the number of cumulative cases increased from 13.23 lakh on May 9 to 13.93 lakh on May 16. Recoveries rose from 12.17 lakh to 13.09 lakh during the period. Further, the number of active cases in the city have also reduced from 85,258 on May 10 to 62,783 in the same period. The capital reported 1,843 fatalities due to the virus in the last one week -- 263 deaths a day on an average. The toll rose from 19,663 on May 10 to 21,506 to May 16, the health data showed.

The city has also seen a significant drop in the positivity rate. On April 22, a positivity rate of 36.2 per cent, the highest so far, was recorded, while on Sunday, Delhi recorded a positivity rate of 10.40 per cent, the lowest since April 11.

On Sunday, the chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, meanwhile, extended the lockdown by one more week. Announcing the decision, Kejriwal said Delhi has been recovering at a good speed and the number of cases are on steady decline.

"But I do not want to lose the gains that we have achieved in the last few days. That is why we are extending the lockdown till 5 am on next Monday instead of ending it tomorrow (May 17)," the chief minister said.

Delhi has been under lockdown since April 19. All the restrictions will remain as is, which will remain suspended till next Monday (May 24).

(With inputs from agencies)

