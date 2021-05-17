It also said, the number of cumulative cases increased from 13.23 lakh on May 9 to 13.93 lakh on May 16. Recoveries rose from 12.17 lakh to 13.09 lakh during the period. Further, the number of active cases in the city have also reduced from 85,258 on May 10 to 62,783 in the same period. The capital reported 1,843 fatalities due to the virus in the last one week -- 263 deaths a day on an average. The toll rose from 19,663 on May 10 to 21,506 to May 16, the health data showed.