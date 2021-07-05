Delhi registered 54 new cases of coronavirus, the lowest since 15 April last year, and two deaths on Monday while the positivity rate stood at 0.09%, according to data shared by the health department.

The national capital has recorded 14,34,608 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year. So far, 14,08,699 lakh patients have recovered with 132 discharges in a span of 24 hours.

The death toll stands at 24,997.

The city is now left with 912 active cases of Covid-19.

On Sunday, the capital had witnessed 94 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.13% and seven deaths. It was also the first time the number of active cases in the city dropped below 1,000 since April last year.

