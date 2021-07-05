Delhi sees 54 Covid cases, 2 deaths in 24 hours; active cases at 912

Delhi sees 54 Covid cases, 2 deaths in 24 hours; active cases at 9121 min read . 06:18 PM IST
- So far, 14,08,699 lakh patients have recovered with 132 discharges in a span of 24 hours
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Delhi registered 54 new cases of coronavirus, the lowest since 15 April last year, and two deaths on Monday while the positivity rate stood at 0.09%, according to data shared by the health department.
Delhi registered 54 new cases of coronavirus, the lowest since 15 April last year, and two deaths on Monday while the positivity rate stood at 0.09%, according to data shared by the health department.
The national capital has recorded 14,34,608 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year. So far, 14,08,699 lakh patients have recovered with 132 discharges in a span of 24 hours.
The national capital has recorded 14,34,608 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year. So far, 14,08,699 lakh patients have recovered with 132 discharges in a span of 24 hours.
The death toll stands at 24,997.
The city is now left with 912 active cases of Covid-19.
On Sunday, the capital had witnessed 94 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.13% and seven deaths. It was also the first time the number of active cases in the city dropped below 1,000 since April last year.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!