The national capital on Sunday recorded 6,456 new Covid-19 cases and 262 fatalities while the positivity rate dipped to 10.40%.

This is the third consecutive day when Delhi has recorded less than 10,000 cases in a day.

On Saturday, Delhi reported 6,430 cases, and on Friday 8,506 Covid-19 cases.

It was on May 13, when the national capital registered 10,489 cases of Covid-19.

The number of active cases decreased to 62,783 on Sunday from 66,295 a day before, as per Delhi's bulletin.

On May 14, the active case count of Delhi was 71,794.

Delhi's daily recoveries increased to 9,706, as per the data by the health bulletin. Yesterday, the city reported 3,045 recoveries. Amid the rise in recovery rate in the capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, " I hope there will be more recoveries from Covid-19 in the next one week'.

Currently, the cumulative recoveries of Delhi stand at 13,09,578 and the death toll at 21,506.

The coronavirus situation has been improving in Delhi with the number of cases and positivity rate going down steadily in the past few days.

A total of 62,059 tests were conducted in 24 hours, including 45,094 RT-PCR tests and 16,965 rapid antigen tests, which were conducted on Saturday, according to the latest health bulletin.

Delhi has conducted 1,82,88,726 test, so far.

Besides, a total of 11,80,87 people were vaccinated in the capital in the last 24 hours.

Cumulatively, 45,11,370 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Delhi. Out of the total Covid-19 beneficiaries, 34,64,522 have received the first dose of vaccine, and 1046,848 have received the second dose.

Currently, the national capital has 24,144 beds, of which 16,249 are occupied, and 7,895 are vacant.

There are a total of 6,257 beds at the Covid Care Centres, and 606 at the Covid Health Centres.

A total of 39,211 people are under home isolation in the capital, the health bulletin added.

Meanwhile, CM Keriwal announced the extension of the Covid-19 lockdown by one more week on Sunday.

The lockdown imposed on April 19 has been extended for the fourth time till May 24 morning. It was scheduled to end at 5 am tomorrow.

CM Kejriwal said the lockdown is being extended as the gains made so far in combating the coronavirus cannot be lost due to relaxations now.

