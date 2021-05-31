Delhi on Monday recorded 648 fresh Covid cases, lowest since March 18, health bulletin said. With today's number, the total tally in the city reached 14,26,240.

The number of active cases in the national capital is 11,040, according to a health bulletinPositivity rate in the national capital dipped to .99% from yesterday's 1.25%.

Meanwhile, 86 more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. This is the second day that the daily deaths in the city remained below 100.

The city also witnessed as many as 1622 discharges today and with that the total number of recoveries touched 1390963.

In the span of 24 hours, as many as 65240 swab test were conducted in the national capital. This includes 50003 RTPCR tests and 15,237 Rapid Antigen tests. The capital has conducted 1,93,02,280 tests, so far.

On Sunday, Delhi had recorded 946 COVID-19 cases and 78 deaths and the positivity rate stood at 1.25 per cent.

Around 650 cases of the black fungus in Delhi government hospitals

Earlier in the day, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said there are around 650 cases of the black fungus in Delhi government hospitals but there is a shortage of drugs used to treat the disease.

"There are 300 cases of black fungus in central government hospitals and around 650 in Delhi government hospitals. However, the supply of injections is low. We had received 1,000 injections the day before yesterday, but did not receive any injections yesterday. It takes 3-4 injections per person per day," he said.

Speaking on the topic of vaccination, the CM said, There are people in the 18-44 age group who had received the first dose of Covaxin on May 1 and are due for their second dose. However, the vaccination for this age group has been shut owing to the stocks getting over.

"As soon as Covaxin is available, we will first administer it to those who are due for their second dose," he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi government on Saturday extended the Covid curfew on the movement of individuals in the city till 5 am on June 7. However, it has exempted essential activities' movement during the curfew period.

