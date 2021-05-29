As many as 956 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Delhi on Saturday, the lowest in over two months, pushing the cumulative total to 14,24,646. Meanwhile, 122 more fatalities were also recorded in the same time span, a health bulletin said.

This is the first time since March 22, when 888 infections were recorded, that daily cases in Delhi have fallen below 1,000.

The positivity rate, meanwhile, slipped to 1.19% from yesterday's 1.59%. Currently, the active cases stands at 13,035.

The 122 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll in Delhi to 24,073, the health department bulletin stated. On Thursday, 1,072 COVID-19 cases and 117 deaths were recorded while the positivity rate was 1.53 per cent. On Friday, 1,141 cases and 139 fatalities were recorded while the positivity rate stood at 1.59 per cent.

Delhi has 22,701 containment zones

As per the official figures, Delhi has 22,701 containment zones and of these 6,523 red zones.

Delhi had 31,570 containment zones on April 27. The number, due to a significant drop in COVID-19 cases, has now come down to 22,701 -- a decrease of over 28 per cent – by Thursday.

According to data from the Delhi government's revenue department, central Delhi has the maximum number of 6,523 containment zones -- accounting for nearly 29 per cent of the total zones -- followed by New Delhi (4,229), southwest Delhi (2,313), south Delhi (2,308) and north Delhi (1,848).

East Delhi (197) has the lowest number of containment zones. Shahdara has 262 zones and northeast Delhi 326.

Of the 11 districts in the city, seven have less than 2,000 containment zones -- north Delhi (1,848), northwest Delhi (1,608), southeast Delhi (1,604), west Delhi (1,483), northeast Delhi (326), Shahdara (262) and east Delhi (197), as per the data.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Delhi has had a total of 85,908 containment zones, with south Delhi recording 32,383, the highest in the city. Of these, 63,207 have been de-contained so far.

There are 14,253 active containment zones in the city.

(With inputs from agencies)

