Delhi sees 956 new COVID cases, lowest in over 2 months

As many as 956 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Delhi on Saturday, the lowest in over two months, pushing the cumulative total to 14,24,646. Meanwhile, 122 more fatalities were also recorded in the same time span, a health bulletin said.

The positivity rate, meanwhile, slipped to 1.19% from yesterday's 1.59%. Currently, the active cases stands at 13,035.

The 122 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll in Delhi to 24,073, the health department bulletin stated. On Thursday, 1,072 COVID-19 cases and 117 deaths were recorded while the positivity rate was 1.53 per cent. On Friday, 1,141 cases and 139 fatalities were recorded while the positivity rate stood at 1.59 per cent.

Delhi has 22,701 containment zones

As per the official figures, Delhi has 22,701 containment zones and of these 6,523 red zones.

Delhi had 31,570 containment zones on April 27. The number, due to a significant drop in COVID-19 cases, has now come down to 22,701 -- a decrease of over 28 per cent – by Thursday.

East Delhi (197) has the lowest number of containment zones. Shahdara has 262 zones and northeast Delhi 326.

Of the 11 districts in the city, seven have less than 2,000 containment zones -- north Delhi (1,848), northwest Delhi (1,608), southeast Delhi (1,604), west Delhi (1,483), northeast Delhi (326), Shahdara (262) and east Delhi (197), as per the data.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Delhi has had a total of 85,908 containment zones, with south Delhi recording 32,383, the highest in the city. Of these, 63,207 have been de-contained so far.

There are 14,253 active containment zones in the city.

(With inputs from agencies)

