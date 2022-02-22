Delhi on Tuesday reported 498 new cases and with that, the active cases in the city stand at 2,367, while the positivity rate is 0.96%. In the last 24 hours, the national capital also saw 1 death, and 411 recoveries, a city health bulletin said.

For two consecutive days, the positivity rate in the state has remained below 1%.

The national capital's case tally has risen to 18,57,015, and the death toll is at 26,106, it stated.

The number of tests conducted a day ago stood at 51,793, while 411 patients were discharged in a day, the bulletin said.

Delhi on Monday reported 360 cases with the positivity rate falling below one per cent for the first time since December 28.

On Sunday, the city logged 570 cases with a positivity rate of 1.04 per cent and four fatalities. The day before, it saw 635 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, while the positivity rate was at 1.13 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority or DDMA will be meeting on 25 February to further discuss about relaxation in coronavirus restrictions amid a drop in cases.

The DDMA will convene a virtual meeting under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be present in the meeting.

In the last meeting of the DDMA held on February 4, a decision to reopen schools, colleges, coaching institutes and gyms was taken.

