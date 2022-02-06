As many as 1,410 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 18,43,933, said the state health department on Sunday. The positivity rate has fallen to 2.45%.

This marks a decline of nearly 200 infections as compared to the previous day. The national capital registered 1,604 new infections on Saturday and the positivity rate was 5.24%.

Further, 14 more patients lost their lives to the disease in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to the disease in Delhi stands at 25,983 and the fatality rate is 1.41%.

According to the state health department, 2,506 patients recovered from the infection in the same duration, taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 18,09,081.

The city has 8,869 active Covid-19 cases of which 6,401 are currently in home isolation.

The total number of containment zones are as of date are 30,546.

During the last 24 hours, 81,757 Covid-19 vaccination doses were administered in the national capital as per the bulletin. Out of this, 18,001 people were given the first dose of the vaccine while 56,395 the second dose.

A total of 2,99,48,322 vaccination doses have been administered to date out of which 1,70,72,902 were the first dose while 1,25,59,913 were the second dose in Delhi.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on 13 January.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6% on 14 January, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

Meanwhile, schools in Delhi will reopen for classes 9 to 12 from Monday, while that of the nursery to standard 8 from 14 February.

