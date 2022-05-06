As many as 1,656 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 18,91,425, said the state health department on Friday. The positivity rate has reached 5.39%.

This marks a surge of 291 infections as compared to the previous day. The national capital registered 1,365 new cases on Thursday and the positivity rate was 6.35%.

Further, zero deaths due to the disease were recorded in Delhi in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to Covid-19 in the city stands at 26,177 and the fatality rate is 1.38%.

According to the state health department, 1,306 patients recovered from the infection in the same duration, taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 18,59,152.

The city has 6,096 active Covid-19 cases, of which 4,269 are currently in home isolation.

There are 9,590 beds for coronavirus patients in Delhi hospitals and 200 (2.09%) of them were occupied.

The total number of containment zones reached 1,597.

During the last 24 hours, 42,547 Covid-19 vaccination doses were administered in the national capital as per the bulletin. Out of this, 4,594 people were given the first dose of the vaccine while 19,439 the second dose. Booster doses were given to 18,514 people.

A total of 3,36,52,939 vaccination doses have been administered to date out of which 1,79,86,257 were the first dose while 1,48,47,008 were the second dose in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said that no Covid-19 data in the national capital has been fudged.

His statement comes amid a row over the World Health Organisation (WHO) report claiming 4.7 million "excess" CovidD deaths in India.

"Delhi numbers are authentic and correct. Almost 25,600 deaths have taken place and each of them has been counted. In Delhi, the data has not been fudged even for a single death," Jain was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.