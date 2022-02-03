The maximum temperature in the national capital on Thursday dropped to 14.4 degrees Celsius, forcing Delhiites to experience the coldest day for February in 19 years, as per

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), it was last on 1 February 2003 when the city had recorded a high of 14.3 degrees Celsius.

On 1 February 1970, the maximum temperature was recorded at 12.3 degrees Celsius, which remains the lowest recorded for the month.

On 21 February 1954, Delhi had recorded a high of 13.9 degrees Celsius, which remains the second-lowest maximum temperature recorded for the month.

Thursday's maximum temperature is the fourth-lowest recorded for the month in the last 71 years. A dip of nearly eight notches was seen in Delhi due to cold winds and overnight rains, with people waking up to a windy, cloudy and foggy morning.

The minimum temperature recorded in the morning was 11 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

The national capital recorded 0.2 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. Humidity levels oscillated between 74% and 95%.

The Ayanagar observatory recorded a high of 13.8 degrees Celsius eight notches below the season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 10.4 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal.

The Palam observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 14.8 degrees Celsius, eight degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature stood at 10.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.

This was due to a western disturbance due to which, winds are sweeping Delhi at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour, said IMD.

The weatherman has forecast very light rain or drizzle for Friday, with partly cloudy skies. The maximum and the minimum temperatures are likely to settle at 17 and nine degrees Celsius, respectively.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 23.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, the IMD said. The city witnessed moderate fog on Wednesday morning with a minimum recorded temperature of 11.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, it said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.