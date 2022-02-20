As many as 570 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 18,56,071, said the state health department on Sunday. The positivity rate has fallen to 1.04%.

This marks a decline of 65 infections as compared to the previous day. The national capital registered 635 new cases on Saturday and the positivity rate was 1.13%.

Further, four more patients lost their lives to the disease in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to the disease in Delhi stands at 26,101 and the fatality rate is 1.41%.

According to the state health department, 730 patients recovered from the infection in the same duration, taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 18,27,425.

The city has 2,545 active Covid-19 cases of which 1,742 are currently in home isolation.

The total number of containment zones have declined to 8,583.

During the last 24 hours, 80,310 Covid-19 vaccination doses were administered in the national capital as per the bulletin. Out of this, 10,018 people were given the first dose of the vaccine while 65,755 the second dose.

A total of 3,09,91,704 vaccination doses have been administered to date out of which 1,72,41,297 were the first dose while 1,33,64,877 were the second dose in Delhi.

In addition to this, the cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 175.33 crore on Saturday.

According to the Union health ministry, over 1.89 crore (1,89,07,829) precaution doses have been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 January with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from 2 February.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from 1 March for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from 1 April.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from 1 May.

