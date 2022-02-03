As many as 2,668 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 18,38,647, said the state health department on Thursday. The positivity rate has fallen to 4.3%.

This marks a decline of nearly 400 infections as compared to the previous day. The national capital registered 3,028 new infections on Wednesday and the positivity rate was 4.76%.

Further, 13 more patients lost their lives to the disease in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to the disease in Delhi stands at 25,932 and the fatality rate is 1.41%.

According to the state health department, 3,895 patients recovered from the infection in the same duration, taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 17,99,085.

The city has 13,630 active Covid-19 cases of which 9,581 are currently in home isolation.

The total number of containment zones are as of date are 33,708.

During the last 24 hours, 55,232 Covid-19 vaccination doses were administered in the national capital as per the bulletin. Out of this, 11,395 people have been administered the first dose of the vaccine while 37,828 people have been administered the second dose.

A total of 2,97,50,695 vaccination doses have been administered to date out of which 1,70,31,121 people have received their first dose while 1,24,22,397 people have received their second dose in Delhi.

