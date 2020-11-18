Delhi sees dip in pollution, air quality improves to 'moderate' category

The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the "moderate" category on Wednesday as rain and stronger winds helped bring down pollution levels in the city.

Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 189, which falls in the "moderate" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's mobile application SAMEER.

The AQI at 8 am in Anand Vihar stayed in "poor" category at 203, 105 in Lodhi road, 147 in Mathura Road, 246 in Bawana, 205 in Patparganj, 98 in Wazirpur, 208 in ITO, and 222 in RK Puram. Air pollution in these areas were found to be in the 'poor', 'moderate', and 'satisfactory' category.

The air quality was at "moderate" levels at Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad on Tuesday, as per a government agency.

The 24-hour average AQI was 166 in Ghaziabad, 172 in Faridabad, 178 in Noida, 186 in Greater Noida and 204 in Gurgaon on Tuesday, said the CPCB.

AQI levels

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

An AQI in the "poor" category might cause breathing problems, while a "moderate" AQI may cause such discomfort to people with asthma, lung and heart diseases.

