Delhi sees dip in pollution, air quality improves to 'moderate' category

The AQI at 8 am in Anand Vihar stayed in "poor" category at 203, 105 in Lodhi road, 147 in Mathura Road, 246 in Bawana, 205 in Patparganj, 98 in Wazirpur, 208 in ITO, and 222 in RK Puram. Air pollution in these areas were found to be in the 'poor', 'moderate', and 'satisfactory' category.