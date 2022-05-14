National capital Delhi on Saturday logged 673 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths in the last 24 hours.

The national capital's Covid positivity rate dipped to 2.77%. The positivity rate on Friday was 3.34%.

See Delhi's Covid-19 case numbers here

Delhi reports 673 fresh #COVID19 cases, 1,074 recoveries, and four deaths in the last 24 hours.



Active cases 3,936

Cumulative Positivity Rate 4.97% pic.twitter.com/OzNuQldssn — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2022

Saturday Delhi also reported 1,074 recoveries from the deadly novel coronavirus. The total number of recoveries now stand at 1869617.

The total active Covid caseload in Delhi now stands at 3,936, after Saturday's addition. Delhi's total positive cases now rose up to 1899745.

Delhi's death toll rose up to 26192 with Saturday's addition.

According to the official health bulletin, a total of 24317 tests had been conducted in the city in the past twenty four hours.

The capital city had reported 899 new Covid-19 cases the day before. Prior to that as many as 1,032 fresh Covid cases were reported in Delhi on Thursday and with that the overall Covid tally has increased to 18,98,173.

Meanwhile, India on Saturday reported 2,858 Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths in 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said in its report.

With this, the caseload has surged to 43,119,112, while the active cases were declined by 508 in 24 hour span. Altogether India has a total of 18,096 active Covid cases as of May 14. The daily recovery has increased to 3,355 while cumulatively 4,25,76,815 have been recuperated to date, accounting for 98.74% of the total cases.