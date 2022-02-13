OPEN APP
Delhi sees further decline in daily Covid count, positivity drops to 1.50%
Delhi on Sunday reported 804 fresh Covid cases with positivity rate of 1.50%, according to a bulletin by health department. The city reported 1197 recoveries that brought down the number of active cases to 3,926. 

Delhi had reported 920 new Covid infections on Saturday with a case positivity rate of 1.68%.

