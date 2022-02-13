Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Delhi sees further decline in daily Covid count, positivity drops to 1.50%

Delhi sees further decline in daily Covid count, positivity drops to 1.50%

Covid cases in Delhi
1 min read . 06:04 PM IST Livemint

  • The city reported 1197 recoveries that brought down the number of active cases to 3,926

Delhi on Sunday reported 804 fresh Covid cases with positivity rate of 1.50%, according to a bulletin by health department. The city reported 1197 recoveries that brought down the number of active cases to 3,926. 

Delhi had reported 920 new Covid infections on Saturday with a case positivity rate of 1.68%.

