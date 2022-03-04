Delhi sees further dip in daily Covid cases, active count falls below 1,5001 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2022, 10:27 PM IST
- The city recorded 420 recoveries in the same period, that further brought down the active cases to 1466
Covid cases in Delhi: Delhi reported 302 new cases and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to a daily health bulletin. The city recorded 420 recoveries in the same period, that further brought down the active cases to 1466.
Covid test positivity rate has dropped to 0.63%.
Delhi had on Thursday reported 326 fresh Covid cases and three death, while the positivity rate stood at 0.77% and the case fatality rate stood at 1.40%.
