Delhi sees further dip in daily Covid cases, active count falls below 1,500
Covid cases in Delhi: Delhi reported 302 new cases and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to a daily health bulletin. The city recorded 420 recoveries in the same period, that further brought down the active cases to 1466. 

Covid test positivity rate has dropped to 0.63%. 

Delhi had on Thursday reported 326 fresh Covid cases and three death, while the positivity rate stood at 0.77% and the case fatality rate stood at 1.40%.

 

 

 

