Delhi sees further dip in daily Covid cases, active count falls below 1,500

Delhi sees further dip in daily Covid cases, active count falls below 1,500

Covid cases dropped further in Delhi
1 min read . 10:27 PM IST Livemint

  • The city recorded 420 recoveries in the same period, that further brought down the active cases to 1466

Covid cases in Delhi: Delhi reported 302 new cases and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to a daily health bulletin. The city recorded 420 recoveries in the same period, that further brought down the active cases to 1466. 

Covid test positivity rate has dropped to 0.63%. 

Delhi had on Thursday reported 326 fresh Covid cases and three death, while the positivity rate stood at 0.77% and the case fatality rate stood at 1.40%.

