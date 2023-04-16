Delhi sees heavy traffic snarls as AAP protests Kejriwal's CBI appearance. Check areas to avoid2 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 04:24 PM IST
- Commuters stuck because of the protests at NH-44 and GT-Karnal Road tweeted pictures that showed long queues of vehicles.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members have resorted to protesting in several parts of national capital Delhi after their leader and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Excise Policy Scam case.
