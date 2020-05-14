New Delhi: Delhi today recorded the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases, with 472 fresh infections taking its tally to 8,470, the health department said. The death toll in the national capital rose to 115. Delhi's previous highest spike of 448 cases was recorded on May 7.

Facing criticism for "under-reporting" COVID-19 deaths, the Delhi government had on Sunday issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for hospitals and other health facilities in the city on reporting fatalities due to coronavirus.

Of the total number of deceased patients, 59 were aged 60 and above, accounting for over 51 per cent of the fatalities, the bulletin said.

Thirty-four of them were aged between 50-59 and 22 were below 50 years of age, it said.

As many as 3,045 patients have recovered so far, while there are 5,310 active cases, the Delhi health department said.

The number of containment zones in Delhi has gone down to 78.

Meanwhile, the Ghazipur fruit and vegetable wholesale market in east Delhi will remain shut for two days from Friday for sanitisation.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India has gone to 78,003, showed latest figures from Health Ministry. The death toll has risen to 2,549. Maharashtra is the worst hit state followed by Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.





