Home >News >India >Delhi sees highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases, tally crosses 23,000-mark
Medics at a government hospital check papers of coronavirus positive patients, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi.

Delhi sees highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases, tally crosses 23,000-mark

1 min read . 10:04 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • The death toll in the national capital increased to 606 after nine more fatalities were reported since Tuesday
  • Of the total cases, 13,497 are active cases while 9,542 patients have recovered since the outbreak

With more than 1,500 fresh novel coroanvirus cases in the last 24 hours, Delhi's Covid-19 count has breached 23,000 today, according to authorities. This is the highest number of new cases to emerge in a single day in the national capital.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital has therefore, reached 23,645, they said. Along with that, the death toll also increased to 606 after nine more fatalities were reported since Tuesday.

It, however, said the cumulative death figure refers to fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, according to a report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of the case-sheets received from various hospitals.

Of the total cases, 13,497 are active cases while 9,542 patients have recovered since the outbreak.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 2,07,615 according to figures released by Health Ministry today, while recoveries have gone past one lakh.

The death toll has gone up to 5,815. In past 24 hours, 8,909 fresh cases and 217 deaths were reported. The Health Ministry said that there were 1,01,497 active covid cases in the country while 1,00,302 have recovered. The recovery rate has improved further to 48.31%.

