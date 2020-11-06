Delhi sees highest single day tally, crosses 7,000 cases of covid-19 today

he national capital on Friday saw its highest single day tally of cases of covid-19 with over 7000 cases. This comes as Delhi is battling a third wave of the virus along with rising levels of air pollution which also affect lungs.

On Friday, Delhi recorded 7,178 new cases which took the total number of active cases to 39,722. There have been a total of 423,831 cases of covid-19 in Delhi. There were 64 deaths caused due to the virus, taking the total number of deaths to 6833.

The Delhi government on Friday issued orders to augment the availability of beds for covid-19 patients in the designated hospitals. The government also passed an order to allocate 50% of total beds in 14 private hospitals for covid-19 patients.

On Friday, officials from the union government officials told a parliamentary panel that air pollution may lead to a faster spread of cases of covid-19. Officials from the union environment ministry, health ministry and state governments of Delhi, Haryana and Punjab deposed before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Urban Development to find a "permanent solution" to air pollution in the national capital and adjoining areas. Delhi’s air quality levels have dropped to “severe".

