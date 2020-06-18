Delhi sees biggest spike in new Covid-19 cases, tally nears 50,000-mark

Delhi on Thursday witnessed its highest single-day jump in new Covid-19 cases, taking its case count to nearly 50,000.

The national capital reported 2,877 new Covid-19 cases, which took its tally to 49,979, said Delhi Health Department.

With 3,884 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries in Delhi reached 21,341 while the number of active cases stands at 26,669.

The death toll reached 1,969 with 65 more fatalities getting recorded in the national capital.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said that as many as 456 people tested Covid-19 positive out of 7,040 people who underwent 30-minutes rapid antigen testing.

In a tweet, Sisodia said: "Rapid antigen testing was conducted at 193 centres today. A total of 7040 people were tested for COVID-19, of which 456 tested positive. People who live in containment zones are being tested in the initial stage."

The testing method involves looking for antibodies which are produced when the body is exposed to a pathogen.

On Thursday, the Delhi government commenced testing through the rapid antigen methodology and decided to cap the rate of Covid-19 test at ₹2,400.

With inputs from IANS





