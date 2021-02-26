Subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi sees highest surge in COVID-19 tally in a month
The positivity rate rose to 0.41%, authorities said

Delhi sees highest surge in COVID-19 tally in a month

1 min read . 07:00 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The national capital saw over 200 new COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day

With 256 fresh cases, Delhi witnessed highest surge in COVID-19 tally in a month on Friday. The national capital saw over 200 new COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day. The positivity rate rose to 0.41%, authorities said. The total number active coronavirus cases rose to 1,231 from 1,169 on Friday.

As many as 62,768 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin.

The number of people under home isolation on Friday rose to 574 on Friday.

One death reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of fatalities in the national capital increased to 10,906, according to data shared by the city health department.

