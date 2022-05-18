As many as 532 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 19,01,660, said the state health department on Wednesday. The positivity rate has reached 2.13%.

This marks a surge of 139 infections as compared to the previous day. The national capital registered 393 new cases on Thursday and the positivity rate was 3.35%.

Further, zero deaths due to the disease were recorded in Delhi in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to Covid-19 in the city stands at 26,198 and the fatality rate is 1.38%.

According to the state health department, 767 patients recovered from the infection in the same duration, taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 18,72,787.

The city has 2,675 active Covid-19 cases, of which 2,039 are currently in home isolation.

There are 9,581 beds for coronavirus patients in Delhi hospitals and 113 (1.18%) of them were occupied.

The total number of containment zones reached 1,244.

During the last 24 hours, 29,255 Covid-19 vaccination doses were administered in the national capital as per the bulletin. Out of this, 3,039 people were given the first dose of the vaccine while 11,365 the second dose. Booster doses were given to 14,851people.

A total of 3,39,42,805 vaccination doses have been administered to date out of which 1,80,15,748 were the first dose while 1,49,64,392 were the second dose in Delhi.