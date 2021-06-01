Delhi on Monday logged as many as 623 new COVID 19 cases, lowest in over two months, taking the cumulative total to 14,26,863, a health bulletin said. This is for the second day that the city has reported just over 600 cases. The national capital on Monday registered 648 fresh Covid cases.

The case positivity rate also dropped to .88% from yesterday's .99%.

The city has been witnessing a significant drop in the number of cases and the positivity rate in the past week.

On Sunday, Delhi had recorded 946 COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate stood at 1.25%.

The national capital saw 62 deaths today pushing the tool to 24,299, while the fatality rate in Delhi stands at 1.7 percent, the bulletin said.

The number of discharge also outnumbered the number of cases registered in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,423 people were discharged today pushing the total number of recoveries to 1,39,22,386.

The health bulletin also said, a total of 70,813 tests were conducted today, of which RTPCR tests include 46,715 and rapid antigen include 24,098.

As the second wave of the COVID pandemic spread across the country, Delhi began witnessing a rise in daily cases and deaths from April 19. It had reported its highest single-day spike of 448 deaths on May 3.

However, there is a declining trend in the number of cases and deaths over the last several days.

Delhi received fresh COVID vaccine stock

Delhi government on Monday stated that it has received a fresh stock of Covaxin and Covishield vaccines for the 45 plus age group on Sunday.

AAP MLA Atishi informed they received over 25,000 doses of Covaxin and over 83,000 doses of Covishield on Sunday.- With that, the total vaccine stock with Delhi has reached 4,80,050 for the category above 45 years of age

"This means, now we have four days of Covaxin and 20 days of Covishield stock in Delhi for the 45 plus age group, frontline workers and healthcare workers.

"There are 64,070 doses of Covaxin available with the Delhi government. In such a case, they will only be used to administer the second dose. There were many people who were inoculated with the first dose more than a month back and were waiting for the second dose," she said.

She, however, pointed out that it has been more than a week since the government vaccination centres were shut for the 18-44 age group.

"The youth can only get vaccinated at private hospitals. There is no commitment yet on the vaccination for them. According to the Centre, we will receive an installment of vaccines for this category on June 10. There is a commitment of 5.5 lakh vaccines," she added.

(With inputs from agencies)





