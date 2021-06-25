Delhi enjoyed a brief moment of respite from sweltering heat as light rains accompanied with gusts of wind cooled temperatures on Friday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rainfall and gusty winds blowing at 30-60 kilometres per hour over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi some regions of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during the next two hours are expected.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-60 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of entire Delhi & NCR ( Badurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida) Garhmukteshwar, Modinagar, Meerut, Siyana, Hapur, Narora, Jahangirabad, Bulandshahar, Sikandrabad, Gulaoti, Kasganj, Jalesar, Hathras, Iglas, Aligarh, Khair, Atrauli, Jattari, Khurja, Agra, Mathura, Raya, Barsana, Nandgaon (U.P.) during next 2 hours," IMD tweeted.

The IMD also predicted the possibility of very light rain in the national capital on Saturday.

The Met officials, however, informed that the onset of monsoon in the city is now likely only in July.

