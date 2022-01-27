Delhi today reported 4,291 COVID cases, 9,397 recoveries, and 34 deaths in the last 24 hours, state health department data shows. The active cases in the national capital stands at 33,175, while case positivity rate has declined to 9.56 per cent. It is a major decline in the number of cases from yesterday.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 7,498 new Covid cases with 10.6 per cent positivity in the last 24 hours. On Tuesday, the daily count was little over 6,000, while on Monday, the city reported 5,760 new cases of coronavirus.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority today decided to lift several COVID-related curbs, including the weekend curfew, odd-even system of opening non-essential shops etc. However, the night curfew will continue in the city as of now.

The DDMA said schools will remain shut for now. The decision to reopen schools in the national capital will be taken up in its next meeting.

The DDMA directed officials to ensure strict enforcement of Covid-19 protocols like wearing of mask and following social distancing. The city's active Covid cases have dropped significantly. The number has almost halved in 12 days after rising to a high of 94,160 on January 13.

Despite a decline in Covid cases, the health authorities have advised not to lower the guard. The BA.2 subvariant of the Omicron coronavirus is more prevalent in the country now, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Director Dr SK Singh said today while assessing the Covid-19 situation in India.

While little is known of the BA.2 omicron sub-variant, including whether it’s more infectious or deadly, it’s widely considered harder to detect because of its unique genetic traits that make it difficult to distinguish from other Covid variants.

As per Singh, BA.1 and BA.2 were found in sequenced samples while BA.3 has not been found yet.

