The Delhi government on Tuesday informed that the national capital had recorded 756 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past twenty four hours.

The national capital also recorded five Covid related deaths in the past twenty four hours.

830 people recovered from the novel coronavirus and were discharged from hospitals in the national capital in twenty four hours.

The positivity rate in the national capital slipped marginally to 1.52%.

The total active case tally in the national capital went up to 3337 after Tuesday's addition.

49792 tests were conducted in Delhi in the same time period, the official Health bulletin confirmed.

2167 people are in home isolation currently, and a total of 381 COvid positive patients are now being treated in hospitals.

Delhi on Monday reported 586 fresh Covid cases and with that, the active case count stands at 3,416 and the cumulative total has been pushed to 1851906, the city health bulletin said.

Today's tally is about 28% lower than Sunday's when the city logged as many as 804 cases. Currently, the positivity rate is at 1.37%.

