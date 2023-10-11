Delhi sees ‘moderate’ air quality for fourth consecutive day, overall AQI at 156
Delhi's AQI remained in the 'moderate' category with an overall AQI of 156 at 10:30 am. Though the overall AQI was recorded in the moderate category, many areas like Anand Vihar, Wazirpur, RK Puram recorded poor AQI.
Delhi's AQI remained in the 'moderate' category with an overall AQI of 156 at 10:30 am on 11 October, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). As per SAFAR data at 10:30 am, the AQI in IIT Delhi stood at 159, while at Delhi Airport T3 , it stood at 200 all in ‘moderate' category. Noida recorded an AQI of 149 while Gurugram recorded AQI of 152 in ‘moderate’ category. Areas like Lodhi road, Ayanagar, Dhirpur recorded an AQI of 125, 156 and 176 respectively.