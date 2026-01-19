Delhi sees ‘most polluted January day in 2 years’, city shivers at 5°C, IMD predicts heavy rainfall soon

A thick layer of fog continued to blanket parts of Delhi on Monday, January 19. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate to dense fog in the early hours and "partly cloudy sky", issuing a yellow warning.

"Partly cloudy sky. Moderate fog at many places with dense fog at isolated places during morning hours," the IMD predicted for Delhi-NCR in its daily weather bulletin.

On Monday, the minimum temperature in Delhi is likely to hover between 7-9°C and the maximum temperature around 24-26 °C. On Sunday, the minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 5.3°C, while the maximum was 22.7°C.

Heavy rainfall/snowfall on... The IMD predicted that heavy rainfall would occur in parts of the country around January 23. "Two Western Disturbances in quick succession are likely to affect the Western Himalayan region during next week with the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall on 23rd January," the IMD said.

The IMD predicted:

1. Isolated to scattered Light to moderate rainfall/snowfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh during January 18th -21st.

2. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall during January 22nd -24th, with isolated heavy falls over Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh on January 23.

3. Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall/snowfall likely over Uttarakhand on January 18th, 21st and 22nd and fairly widespread during 23rd-24th January.

4. Isolated to scattered Light to moderate rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during January 22-24.

5. Thunderstorm activity is likely over Uttarakhand on January 23 and 24; Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan on January 22 and 23.

"Very light rain/drizzle accompanied with strong surface winds speed reaching 20-30 kmph likely on 23 January 2026," IMD said.

Delhi AQI Delhi's Air quality Index was recorded in the "severe" category early Monday, with overall AQI being recorded at 418. Restrictions under GRAP-4 have been implemented in the national capital as it continues to grapple with a severe air pollution crisis.

The AQI was recorded at 439 at 7 am on Sunday, according to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). "The situation worsened overnight, with the AQI recorded at 432 at 10 pm on Saturday, placing it in the 'severe' category, before deteriorating further by early Sunday morning," the report said.

The city's AQI is expected to be in the 'very poor' range from Monday till January 21 due to lower ventilation index of 6000 units, with an average wind speed of 10 kmph — not favourable for the dispersion of pollutants, news agency PTI reported.

Delhi sees ‘most polluted January day in 2 years’ Delhi’s AQI plunged deeper into the most toxic “severe” zone on Sunday, giving the city its most polluted January day in two years and the worst the air has been in the second half of the month since 2019, the Hindustan Times reported.

The national capital had recorded an AQI of 440 at 4pm on Sunday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) daily bulletin. The reading significantly worse than 400 on Saturday and the highest for the month since 447 on January 14, 2024, the report added.

It is also the first time that the AQI has been 400 or above in this period for two consecutive days, since end-January 2016.

All previous peak readings in January, including the all-time high of 460 recorded on Jan 15, 2021, were from the first half of the month. The city did not record a single severe air day in January last year.