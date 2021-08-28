For the third consecutive day, no COVID deaths were registered from the city. Currently, the death toll is at 25,080.

As per the official data, it is also the 18th time when no coronavirus related fatalities were logged from the city since the onset of the pandemic.

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded on July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8, August 11, August 12, August 13, August 16, August 20, August 21, August 22, August 23, August 24, August 26 and August 27 too, according to official data.

Meanwhile, the national capital on Saturday reported 29 new COVID19 pushing the total tally to 143,7685 and the active tally to 393, according to the latest bulletin. In the same time span, the city saw 48 recoveries taking the total to 14,12,212.

The positivity dipped to 0.04% from yesterday's 0.06%.

A total of 72,434 tests were conducted today, of which 51,263 were RTPCR tests.

On Friday, 46 fresh cases were recorded as the positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent. On Thursday, the city reported 45 fresh cases and on Friday, 35 cases were registered.

The second wave of the pandemic swept through the city in April-May.

