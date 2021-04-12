Subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi sees over 11,400 new Covid-19 cases in highest single-day spike

Delhi sees over 11,400 new Covid-19 cases in highest single-day spike

New Delhi, India - April 12, 2021: Medical professionals in PPE coveralls prepare beds inside the temporary Covid Care facility, at Shehnai Banquet, in New Delhi, India, on Monday, April 12, 2021. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
2 min read . 08:33 PM IST Staff Writer

Asserting that the Covid-19 situation in Delhi is 'very serious', the chief minister said the government is closely monitoring the situation and is not in favour of complete lockdown

The national capital has reported 11,491 new Covid-19 cases in a single day. Delhi reported 72 deaths in the last 24 hours which is the highest number of fatalities in the past four months. The cumulative caseload of the city has risen to 7,36,688.

Asserting that the COVID-19 situation in Delhi is "very serious", the chief minister said the government is closely monitoring the situation and is not in favour of complete lockdown.

In just a few weeks, Delhi has gone from near-normalcy -- with less than 100 cases reported on a single day on February 16 -- to an exploding pandemic, a grim reminder that the virus is continuing to extract its toll.

Kejriwal said the current wave of the pandemic in the city is "very dangerous" and is spreading at such a rapid rate that it has left many people baffled.

The CM further said that his government does not want to impose lockdown in Delhi, but such a situation may arise if there is a rush to hospitals and beds are unavailable for serious patients.

"We need your cooperation. If your cooperation is received and the situation of hospitals is under control, there will be no need to impose lockdown in Delhi. But, if beds in the hospitals fall short and are unavailable, then lockdown may have to be imposed," he said.

The Delhi government on Monday declared 14 private hospitals in the city as "full COVID-19" hospitals and directed them not to admit any non-COVID patients till further orders.

Nineteen private hospitals have been directed to reserve at least 80 per cent of their ICU beds for coronavirus-related treatment.

Eighty-two private hospitals have been asked to set aside at least 60 per cent of their ICU beds for COVID-19 patients, according to the order issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

"Furthermore, 101 private hospitals are directed to reserve at least 60 per cent of their ward bed capacity for COVID-related treatment," the order read.

