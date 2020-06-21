Delhi sees over 3,000 new Covid-19 cases for third straight day; tally nears 60k

New Delhi: Delhi on Sunday reported 3,000 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of cases in national capital to 59,746. For third day in a row, Delhi has reported 3,000-plus coronavirus cases. On Saturday, Delhi had detected record 3,630 new cases while it had reported 3,137 cases on Friday.

Death toll rose to 2,175 after 63 more virus-related fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours. Number of recoveries till date stands at 33,013, including 1,719 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases in Delhi are 24,558.

18,105 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in Delhi on Sunday, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 3,70,014.

19,474 tests are being conducted per million population in Delhi.

12,016 Covid-19 patients are in home isolation in Delhi. Currently, there are 261 Covid-19 containment zones in Delhi.

According to health bulletin issued by Delhi Health Department, out of 12,651 beds available for Covid-19 patients, 6,054 are occupied.

The Delhi government has issued a revised order stating that the novel coronavirus patients who do not have comorbidities or require hospitalisation could opt for home isolation following withdrawal of the decision on five-day mandatory institutional quarantine.

"All individuals who are positive will be referred to the COVID care centres for assessment of clinical conditions, severity of illness and presence of co-morbidities," it said in an order on Saturday.

An assessment will also be done to check whether adequate facilities like minimum two rooms and a separate toilet exist so that the family members and neighbours are protected and a cluster of cases does not develop in that locality, according to the order.

"If adequate facility for home isolation exists, and the person on clinical assessment is found to have no comorbidities and does not require hospitalisation, he would be offered to either continue to stay in COVID centre/paid isolation facility (hotels etc), or can opt for home isolation," the order said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated