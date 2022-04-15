Delhi on Friday continued to reported over 300 cases, with fresh infections at 366, according to official data from the health department. There have been 209 recoveries, and zero deaths in the last 24 hours.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is scheduled to meet on 20 April to discuss uptick in the cases, while the state government has issued fresh advisory to schools.

Meanwhile, health minister Jain said Friday that all hospitals in Delhi have been advised to remain alert, while asserting that they are fully prepared to tackle the situation.

According to an officials statement, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the government is keeping a close eye on the situation.

"Hospital admissions are not increasing, so there is no need to panic. Nothing to worry about as of now," he stressed.

Delhi on Thursday reported 325 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.39%. The Covid positivity rate in the national capital has jumped from 0.5% to 2.7% in a week.

"The Delhi government is closely monitoring the situation and the government does not want to take any risk. We have completely overhauled our health infrastructure. Along with this, all hospitals have been advised to remain alert amidst increasing cases of corona in Delhi," Health Minister Jain was quoted as saying in the statement.

He also said the Delhi government is conducting contact-tracing of patients to prevent the spread of infection.

Noting that the XE variant has not been included in the list of ''Variants of Concern'' by the World Health Organization, he said that there is no need to panic.

About 37,000 Covid beds and 10,594 COVID ICU beds have been prepared in Delhi