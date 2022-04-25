Delhi sees over six-old rise in Covid-19 patients under home isolation

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Delhi government has assured people that despite the rise in cases, the hospitalisation rate has remained low and accounts for less than three per cent of the total active cases
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The number of Covid-19 patients under home isolation across Delhi has seen an over six-fold jump between 11 to 24 April, according to official data.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The number of Covid-19 patients under home isolation across Delhi has seen an over six-fold jump between 11 to 24 April, according to official data.
While the city had 447 home isolation patients on 11 April, the number increased to 504 on 13 April and saw a significant increase to 574 the next day.
While the city had 447 home isolation patients on 11 April, the number increased to 504 on 13 April and saw a significant increase to 574 the next day.
On 15 April, it stood at 685, it breached the 700 mark on 16 April and rose to 964 on 17 April. The numbers crossed the 1,000 mark on 18 April to settle at 1,188 and to 1,274 the next day.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On 15 April, it stood at 685, it breached the 700 mark on 16 April and rose to 964 on 17 April. The numbers crossed the 1,000 mark on 18 April to settle at 1,188 and to 1,274 the next day.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As many as 1,574 patients were recuperating in home isolation on 20 April. while the numbers inched close to the 2,000 mark the next day.
As many as 1,574 patients were recuperating in home isolation on 20 April. while the numbers inched close to the 2,000 mark the next day.
In addition to this, the number of patients admitted to hospitals has also increased from 17 to 80 during the period.
In addition to this, the number of patients admitted to hospitals has also increased from 17 to 80 during the period.
Despite this, the Delhi government has assured people that the hospitalisation rate has remained low and accounts for less than three per cent of the total active cases.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Despite this, the Delhi government has assured people that the hospitalisation rate has remained low and accounts for less than three per cent of the total active cases.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
With a spurt in infections over the past few days, the number of active cases has increased to 3,975 from 601 on 11 April. However, the number of containment zones has in fact seen a decline from 741 on 11 April to 656 on 24 April.
With a spurt in infections over the past few days, the number of active cases has increased to 3,975 from 601 on 11 April. However, the number of containment zones has in fact seen a decline from 741 on 11 April to 656 on 24 April.
Experts have attributed the rise in cases to human behaviour and said that there is little reason to worry, as most of the population has immunity either because of vaccinations or previous infections.
Experts have attributed the rise in cases to human behaviour and said that there is little reason to worry, as most of the population has immunity either because of vaccinations or previous infections.
Delhi's R-value, which indicates the spread of Covid-19, was recorded at 2.1 this week, implying that every infected person is infecting two others in the national capital, according to an analysis by IIT-Madras.
Delhi's R-value, which indicates the spread of Covid-19, was recorded at 2.1 this week, implying that every infected person is infecting two others in the national capital, according to an analysis by IIT-Madras.
Asked if it can be deduced that this is the beginning of the fourth wave of Covid-19 in Delhi, Dr Jayant Jha, assistant professor at the department of Mathematics, IIT-Madras, said it would be too early to declare an onset of another wave.
Asked if it can be deduced that this is the beginning of the fourth wave of Covid-19 in Delhi, Dr Jayant Jha, assistant professor at the department of Mathematics, IIT-Madras, said it would be too early to declare an onset of another wave.
“We can only say right now that every person is affecting two others but we need to wait a bit to declare onset. We don't know about the immunity status and whether the people who got affected during the third wave in January are getting affected or not again," Jha was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“We can only say right now that every person is affecting two others but we need to wait a bit to declare onset. We don't know about the immunity status and whether the people who got affected during the third wave in January are getting affected or not again," Jha was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Delhi government had lifted the mask mandate earlier this month but brought it back within three weeks. It is now mandatory for people to wear masks at public places or they can be fined ₹500,
The Delhi government had lifted the mask mandate earlier this month but brought it back within three weeks. It is now mandatory for people to wear masks at public places or they can be fined ₹500,