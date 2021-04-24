Delhi logged 24,103 fresh COVID-19 cases and a record single-day jump of 357 deaths on Saturday while the positivity rate stood at 32.27%, according to the latest health bulletin.

The city has reported around 2,500 deaths due to the deadly virus in the last 12 days.

It had recorded 306 COVID deaths and 26,169 cases with a positivity rate of 36.24 per cent, the highest since the pandemic began a year ago, on Thursday. On Wednesday, 24,638 cases and 249 deaths were registered with a positivity rate of 31.28 per cent.

The capital had witnessed 28,395 cases, the highest single-day jump so far, with a positivity rate of 32.82 per cent on Tuesday. Authorities logged 306 deaths on Thursday, 249 on Wednesday, 277 on Tuesday, 240 on Monday, 161 on Sunday, and 167 on Saturday.

With the fresh cases, the national capital's cumulative tally climbed to 1,00,47,82 on Saturday. The death toll stands at 13,898, the bulletin stated.

A total of 74,702 tests, including 42,346 RT-PCR tests, were conducted the previous day, it said.

The number of tests is significantly less than the average of around 90,000 tests a day being conducted in the capital. So far, over 8.97 lakh patients have recovered in Delhi, it added.

The number of active cases in the city increased to 93,080 from 92,029 on Friday, the bulletin stated.

The number of people under home isolation increased to 50,285 from 48,502 on Friday, while that of containment zones mounted to 24,802 from 23,561 the day before, it said.

Senior medical experts on Monday said the second wave of coronavirus in Delhi is likely to peak within a week after possibly hitting a positivity rate of 50 per cent before the numbers start to go down.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.