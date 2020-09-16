Home >News >India >Delhi sees record 4,473 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs, tally crosses 2.3 lakh
(Photo: ANI)
(Photo: ANI)

Delhi sees record 4,473 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs, tally crosses 2.3 lakh

1 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2020, 07:41 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • The death toll has risen to 4,839 with 33 fatalities. Four of the 33 fatalities are from the previous days
  • The positivity rate in the national capital stands at 7.15% while the case fatality rate is 2.1%

Delhi on Wednesday reported a record single-day spike of 4,473 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally over 2.3 lakh.

The total number of cases stands at 2,30,269, of which 30,914 are active cases and 1,94,516 have recovered, migrated out of the city or discharged.

Along with that, the death toll has risen to 4,839 with 33 fatalities. Four of the 33 fatalities are from the previous days, the daily bulletin stated.

As many as 62,593 tests were conducted the previous day, according to Delhi government's health bulletin.

The positivity rate in the national capital stands at 7.15% while the case fatality rate is 2.1%. The number of containment zones is 1,637, it said.

Amid the surging cases, gymnasiums in the national capital started reopening for their patrons on September 14th, five months after they were closed, following the outbreak of COVID-19 and measures taken by the government to curb its spread.

The Delhi Government has allowed gyms and yoga institutes to reopen in the national capital (except in containment zones), subject to strict compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP).

