Delhi on Wednesday recorded 536 new coronavirus cases, the highest in about two-and-a-half months, while there more persons died from the pathogen, the Health Department said.

The number of active cases rose to 2,702 from 2,488 a day ago, according to a health bulletin.

Delhi recorded 585 fresh COVID-19 cases and 21 new fatalities on 1 January, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.73%, authorities said.

The 536 new cases took the infection tally to 6,45,025 and 6.31 lakh people have recovered so far. The positivity rate rose to 0.66 per cent. Three new fatalities took the toll to 10,948, the bulletin said.

On Tuesday, 425 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.61 per cent. A total of 585 cases were reported on January 1 and 424 on January 3.

A total of 80,856 tests, including 50,216 RT-PCR and 30,640 rapid antigen, were conducted on Tuesday, while the number of people under home isolation rose to 1,438 from 1,401 a day ago, it said.

