Delhi on Thursday reported a slight decline in fresh coronavirus cases and the positivity rate dipped, according to data updated by the state health department.

The city-state saw 965 fresh infections, 635 recoveries, and 1 death in the last 24 hours. The active case tally in state currently is at 2,970, while the positivity rate stood at 4.71%.

Earlier during the day, the Delhi government said that the precautionary dose will be available for free to all eligible beneficiaries between 18 to 59 years age group in all government Covid-19 vaccination centres in the city.

The move came as the national capital witnesses an uptick in coronavirus cases and a rise in positivity rate.

News agency PTI reported that the BA.2.12 sub-variant of Omicron has been detected in a majority of the samples sequenced from the national capital in the first fortnight of April and it could be behind the recent spike in cases of coronavirus across Delhi.

However, an Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) source has claimed that Omicron variant derivative BA.2.12.1 has also been found in a few samples in the city, which is said to be contributing to the recent rise in cases in the US, according to a PTI report.

More than 300 samples have been genome sequenced in Delhi in the first fortnight.

The official said the same sub-variants more or less have been found in samples sequenced in neighbouring districts in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Explaining the spike in Delhi, a senior scientist said Omicron's reproductive number is 10 which has the highest transmissable level so its derivatives will also have same transmissability and will spread in absence of hand hygiene, social distancing and masks.