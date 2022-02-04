Delhi sees slight decline in new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 3.85%

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

As many as 2,272 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 18,40,919, said the state health department on Friday. The positivity rate has fallen to 3.85%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As many as 2,272 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 18,40,919, said the state health department on Friday. The positivity rate has fallen to 3.85%.

This marks a decline of nearly 400 infections as compared to the previous day. The national capital registered 2,668 new infections on Thursday and the positivity rate was 4.3%. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

This marks a decline of nearly 400 infections as compared to the previous day. The national capital registered 2,668 new infections on Thursday and the positivity rate was 4.3%. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Further, 20 more patients lost their lives to the disease in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to the disease in Delhi stands at 25,952 and the fatality rate is 1.41%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further, 20 more patients lost their lives to the disease in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to the disease in Delhi stands at 25,952 and the fatality rate is 1.41%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the state health department, 4,166 patients recovered from the infection in the same duration, taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 18,03,251.

According to the state health department, 4,166 patients recovered from the infection in the same duration, taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 18,03,251.

The city has 11,716 active Covid-19 cases of which 8,170 are currently in home isolation.

The city has 11,716 active Covid-19 cases of which 8,170 are currently in home isolation.

The total number of containment zones are as of date are 32,780. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The total number of containment zones are as of date are 32,780. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the last 24 hours, 59,575 Covid-19 vaccination doses were administered in the national capital as per the bulletin. Out of this, 12,371 people were given the first dose of the vaccine while 40,804 the second dose.

During the last 24 hours, 59,575 Covid-19 vaccination doses were administered in the national capital as per the bulletin. Out of this, 12,371 people were given the first dose of the vaccine while 40,804 the second dose.

A total of 2,98,10,270 vaccination doses have been administered to date out of which 1,70,43,492 were the first dose while 1,24,63,201 were the second dose in Delhi. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

A total of 2,98,10,270 vaccination doses have been administered to date out of which 1,70,43,492 were the first dose while 1,24,63,201 were the second dose in Delhi. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

This comes as the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) earlier in the day decided to reopen schools for all classes from nursery onwards from next week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This comes as the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) earlier in the day decided to reopen schools for all classes from nursery onwards from next week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Announcing the latest move in the gradual unlocking plan, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said: "Schools will reopen from 7 February for standard 9-12. Classes for Nursery to standard 8 will reopen from 14 February. Hybrid classes will continue."

Announcing the latest move in the gradual unlocking plan, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said: "Schools will reopen from 7 February for standard 9-12. Classes for Nursery to standard 8 will reopen from 14 February. Hybrid classes will continue."

However, Sisodia, who is also the education minister, requested colleges to encourage offline classes. "Colleges will reopen from Monday, 7 February and they will be asked to discourage online classes and have offline classes."

However, Sisodia, who is also the education minister, requested colleges to encourage offline classes. "Colleges will reopen from Monday, 7 February and they will be asked to discourage online classes and have offline classes."

He also announced that from now on, all restaurants can now open till 11 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also announced that from now on, all restaurants can now open till 11 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further, Sisodia said that all government and private offices have been permitted to function at 100% capacity.

Further, Sisodia said that all government and private offices have been permitted to function at 100% capacity.

In addition to this, gyms and spas have also been allowed to reopen with certain restrictions.

In addition to this, gyms and spas have also been allowed to reopen with certain restrictions.

In another important decision, the panel exempted drivers who are alone in their vehicles from wearing masks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In another important decision, the panel exempted drivers who are alone in their vehicles from wearing masks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}