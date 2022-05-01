OPEN APP
As many as 1,485 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 18,84,560, said the state health department on Sunday. The positivity rate has reached 4.89%.

This marks a decline of 35 infections as compared to the previous day. The national capital registered 1,520 new cases on Saturday and the positivity rate was 5.10%.

Further, zero deaths due to the disease were recorded in Delhi in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to Covid-19 in the city stands at 26,175 and the fatality rate is 1.39%.

According to the state health department, 1,204 patients recovered from the infection in the same duration, taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 18,52,388.

The city has 5,997 active Covid-19 cases, of which 4,358 are currently in home isolation.

There are 9,586 beds for coronavirus patients in Delhi hospitals and 165 (1.72%) of them were occupied.

The total number of containment zones reached 920.

During the last 24 hours, 83,131 Covid-19 vaccination doses were administered in the national capital as per the bulletin. Out of this, 12,112 people were given the first dose of the vaccine while 42,226 the second dose.

A total of 3,35,24,502 vaccination doses have been administered to date out of which 1,79,72,834 were the first dose while 1,47,92,994 were the second dose in Delhi.

