Delhi sees spike in Covid-19 cases, positivity rate reaches 4.11%2 min read . 06:39 PM IST
- There are currently 2,247 active cases in Delhi
- No death was reported due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours
As many as 795 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 19,12,063, said the state health department on Saturday. With this, the positivity rate in the city has reached 4.11%.
As many as 795 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 19,12,063, said the state health department on Saturday. With this, the positivity rate in the city has reached 4.11%.
This marks a surge of 140 infections as compared to the previous day. The national capital registered 655 new cases on Friday and the positivity rate was 3.11%.
This marks a surge of 140 infections as compared to the previous day. The national capital registered 655 new cases on Friday and the positivity rate was 3.11%.
Further, zero deaths due to the disease were recorded in Delhi in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to Covid-19 in the city stands at 26,218 and the fatality rate is 1.37%.
Further, zero deaths due to the disease were recorded in Delhi in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to Covid-19 in the city stands at 26,218 and the fatality rate is 1.37%.
According to the health department, 556 patients recovered from the infection in the same duration, taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 18,83,598.
According to the health department, 556 patients recovered from the infection in the same duration, taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 18,83,598.
A total of 19,326 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the capital the previous day.
A total of 19,326 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the capital the previous day.
The city has 2,247 active Covid-19 cases, of which 1,360 are currently in home isolation.
The city has 2,247 active Covid-19 cases, of which 1,360 are currently in home isolation.
There are 9,587 beds for coronavirus patients in Delhi hospitals and 94 (0.98%) of them were occupied, according to the health bulletin.
There are 9,587 beds for coronavirus patients in Delhi hospitals and 94 (0.98%) of them were occupied, according to the health bulletin.
The total number of containment zones reached 174.
The total number of containment zones reached 174.
The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on 13 January this year during the third wave of the pandemic.
The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on 13 January this year during the third wave of the pandemic.
The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6% on 14 January, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.
The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6% on 14 January, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.
Vaccination status
Vaccination status
During the last 24 hours, 20,201 Covid-19 vaccination doses were administered in the national capital, as per the bulletin. Out of this, 2,006 people were given the first dose of the vaccine while 6,275 the second dose. Booster doses were given to 11,920 people.
During the last 24 hours, 20,201 Covid-19 vaccination doses were administered in the national capital, as per the bulletin. Out of this, 2,006 people were given the first dose of the vaccine while 6,275 the second dose. Booster doses were given to 11,920 people.
A total of 3,44,65,633 vaccination doses have been administered to date out of which 1,80,76,378 were the first dose while 1,51,68,218 were the second dose in Delhi.
A total of 3,44,65,633 vaccination doses have been administered to date out of which 1,80,76,378 were the first dose while 1,51,68,218 were the second dose in Delhi.