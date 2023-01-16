Delhi sees zero Covid case for the 1st time since pandemic began in March 2020

Delhi recorded zero Covid cases for the first time since the pandemic began in March 2020, PTI has reported on 16 January.
The national capital recorded its first Covid-19 case on 2 March 2020. Since then, the capital has logged a total of 20,07,313 cases. It has cumulative positivity rate of 4.94 per cent and 26,522 pandemic-related fatalities so far.
Seven states, including Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, have recorded more Covid cases than Delhi.
The national capital has battled three Covid waves so far, with the Delta variant-driven second wave in April-May 2021 being the deadliest.
The two months saw hospitals and family members of patients scrambling for oxygen and doctors being burdened beyond their capacities.
The third wave, fuelled by the contagious Omicron variant, saw the number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi touch the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 percent on January 14, the highest so far.
As per the data shared by the city health department, the number of active cases stands at just 10.
As many as 931 tests were conducted the previous day, the health department bulletin stated. The city reported just one new case on Sunday with a positivity rate of 0.05 percent.
It saw three new Covid cases on Saturday with a positivity rate of 0.10 percent and six new cases on Friday with 0.41 percent of the people tested turning out positive.
No Covid-related fatality was reported on Monday. The capital has logged only one death due to the infection (on January 9) this month.
Only 13 of the 8,295 beds are occupied at present in dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in the city. Twelve of these are suspected cases of Covid. Nine patients are under home isolation.
Meanwhile, a total of 26 cases of COVID's XBB.1.5 has been found in India so far INSACOG data showed on Monday. The variant has been in 11 states and Union territories till now, including Delhi, Maharashtra and West Bengal. The XBB.1.5 is behind the massive surge in COVID cases in the United States.
The XBB.1.5 strain is a relative of the Omicron XBB variant, which is a recombinant of the Omicron BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.75 subvariants. Combined, XBB and XBB.1.5 make up 44 per cent of cases in the US.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) said 38 countries have reported XBB.1.5 cases, of which 82% have been reported in the US, 8% in Britain and 2% in Denmark.
As per the INSACOG data, 14 cases of BF.7 strain have also been found in India. There are four cases of Omicron sub-variant BF.7 reported in West Bengal, three in Maharashtra, two each in Haryana and Gujarat and one each in Odisha, Delhi and Karnataka. The BF.7 variant is apparently driving China’s COVID-19 wave.
