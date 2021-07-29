For the third since the onset of second wave of pandemic, no COVID-related fatalities were recorded from Delhi on Thursday. Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, the national capital reported 51 new COVID19 cases pushing the cumulative total to 14,36,144, city health bulletin said. Currently, there are as many as 554 active cases in the city.

The positivity rate dipped to .08% from yesterday's .09%, while case fatality rate is 1.74%.

Meanwhile, with 70 people recovering from the deadly virus, the total recoveries reached 14,10,541.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 67,378 swab samples were tested that includes 46,425 RT-PCR tests.

Delhi on Wednesday logged a total of 67 coronavirus cases and three fatalities. The positivity rate was 0.09%.

The COVID-19 second wave had brutally affected Delhi with a large number of people testing positive for the deadly virus on a daily basis.

On April 20, the city had reported 28,395 cases, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic, while the highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3. On April 22, the case positivity rate stood at a record 36.2%.

However, the situation in the city started improving since last month.

The capital has recorded 2,320 cases of coronavirus in the last 30 days (since June 25), 77 cases a day on an average.

Experts have said that while a large number of people now have immunity against coronavirus due to previous infections and vaccination, a guarded approach is needed in terms of implementing restrictive measures to avoid a second wave-like crisis.

(With inputs from agencies)





