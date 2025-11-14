Delhi ‘serial blast’ plot: How suspects stockpiled 2600 kg NPK, 1000 kg ammonium nitrate - enough for multiple bombs

Investigators who are probing the Delhi blast case, that killed 12 people, have found that the explosion near the Red Fort area was part of a well-planned conspiracy to carry out “serial blasts” across multiple locations in four cities. They have found the procurement of the explosive materials to Basai Meo village in Haryana’s Nuh district. The chain goes as far as Faridabad, Gurugram, and Saharanpur from where Dr Umar Nabi and his associates – Dr Muzammil, Dr Adeel, and Shaheen – bought the base material to build multiple bombs.

According to the preliminary investigation, the suspects amassed 2600 kg of NPK ferilizer and 1000 kg of ammonium nitrate – enough to make multiple bombs to target multiple cities.

According to the reports, Dr Umar Nabi and his associates posed as farmhouse owners to obtain 2600 kg of NPK ferilizer worth ₹3 lakh from Gurugram, Nuh and 1000 kg of ammonium nitrate.

Officials have seized multiple vehicles after the explosion of the i20 at Red Fort, including an Ecosport and a Brezza, while looking out for any more vehicles involved.

The intelligence agency sources have said that the suspects of the Delhi blast case were planning to prepare two more similar old vehicles, which would contain explosives and enlarge the target.

The investigators have revealed that the suspects jointly raised around ₹20 lakhs in cash, which was handed over to Umar. The money was used to procure 2600 kg of NPK ferilizer and 1000 kg of ammonium nitrate intended for IED preparation.

“They spent over ₹20 lakh, with each member contributing. The group also bought rifles and cartridges from Srinagar with help from their handlers, including one codenamed ‘Ukasha',” a senior Delhi Police officer said.

Police have also identified the fertilizer dealers in Faridabad who supplied material to the suspects. Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai was teh one who frequently visited the shops to purchase NPK. “They didn’t buy everything at once. They collected it gradually over three or four months,” an investigator said.

Meanwhile, the DNA tests had earlier confirmed that the man who carried out the Delhi balst near the Red Fort was Dr Umar Un Nabi. After the blast, his leg was stuck between the steering wheel and accelerator. His DNA sample matched with his mother, Delhi Police said.